ACC Baseball to Kick Off 2025 Season on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – All 16 ACC Baseball programs are set to begin their 2025 seasons on Friday, February 14, in a flurry of non-conference games.

Throughout the conference, seven teams will begin the season ranked in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25. Virginia, who was projected to win the ACC by the league’s 16 head coaches, leads the conference at No. 2. The Cavaliers are followed by No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest and No. 15 Clemson. The ACC’s seven teams in the top 15 are the most of any conference.

ACC newcomers California and Stanford will each play a four-game series to begin the season. Cal will host Nevada for a four-game set, while Stanford will open the season on the road against Cal State Fullerton.

Louisville and Clemson highlight the league’s non-conference action this weekend as the Cardinals and Tigers will combine to play five ranked opponents in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas – Home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. Both teams will square off with No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 21 Arizona, while Louisville will also battle No. 19 Texas.

Virginia travels to Ponce, Puerto Rico, to compete in the Puerto Rico Challenge. The Cavaliers will square off with Michigan, Villanova and Rice on opening weekend from the island.

Nine ACC Baseball programs – Cal, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest – will begin their seasons at home. Three more – Boston College, Notre Dame and Stanford – will hit the road to kick off the 2025 slate. In addition to Clemson, Louisville and Virginia, Pitt will round out a group of four ACC schools playing at a neutral site as the Panthers will meet Eastern Michigan in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Noting ACC Baseball

At least one ACC team has reached the Men’s College World Series each of the previous 18 years in which it has been held, and multiple ACC teams reached the MCWS 11 times during that span. The ACC has placed a total of 35 teams in the past 18 Men’s College World Series, an average of just under two per season.

In 2024, four teams from the ACC advanced to the Men’s College World Series for just the second time in league history. The total also matched the NCAA record.

This season, the ACC is slated to play 61 games against Power Four opponents and Oregon State.

The ACC boasts 17 Preseason All-Americans, according to D1Baseball, which is tied for the most of any conference. The ACC’s 10 First-Team Preseason All-American selections are more than every other conference combined (7).

ACC Baseball expands from 14 teams to 16 teams with the additions of California and Stanford. Previously, the Golden Bears and Cardinal have combined to win four Men’s College World Series championships, 25 trips to the Men’s College World Series, and 51 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

A total of 65 ACC student-athletes were selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. All 16 members of the ACC had at least one player selected in the 2024 MLB Draft with 10 schools seeing at least four student-athletes get selected in the draft. Florida State led the way with eight selections while North Carolina and Wake Forest had six draft picks each. Clemson, Duke and Miami each added five draft picks throughout the three-day event.

2024 marked the 33rd consecutive year that at least one ACC player has been selected in the opening round of the MLB Draft and the ninth straight year that the ACC has placed at least one draftee among the top 15 picks.

Upcoming ACC Baseball Schedule

(All Times Eastern Time)

Friday, February 14

Fordham at No. 13 NC State, 11 a.m., ACCNX

No. 15 Clemson at No. 17 Oklahoma State (in Arlington, Texas), Noon, FloCollege

Texas Tech at No. 6 North Carolina, Noon, ACCNX

Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan (in Port Charlotte, Fla.), 1 p.m., FloSports

No. 2 Virginia vs. Michigan (in Ponce, Puerto Rico), 2 p.m., ESPN+

LIU at No. 14 Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., ACCNX

Boston College at USC Upstate, 3 p.m.

Fordham at No. 13 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Bucknell at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Cincinnati at No. 11 Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Old Dominion at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Texas Tech at No. 6 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

James Madison at No. 9 Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Marist at No. 14 Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Notre Dame at North Florida, 6:30 p.m.,

Niagara at Miami. 7 p.m., ACCNX

Louisville vs. No. 19 Texas (in Arlington, Texas), 8 p.m., FloCollege

Nevada at California, 9 p.m., ACCNX

Stanford at Cal State Fullerton, 9:35 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, February 15

LIU at No. 14 Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCNX

No. 15 Clemson vs. No. 21 Arizona (in Arlington, Texas), Noon, FloCollege

Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan (in Port Charlotte, Fla.), 1 p.m., FloSports

Fordham at No. 13 NC State, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Texas Tech at No. 6 North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Boston College at USC Upstate, 2 p.m.

James Madison at No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Old Dominion at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Cincinnati at No. 11 Duke, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Bucknell at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Notre Dame at North Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Louisville at No. 17 Oklahoma State (in Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m., FloCollege

Nevada at California, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Marist at No. 14 Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Niagara at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Villanova vs. No. 2 Virginia (in Ponce, Puerto Rico), 7 p.m. ESPN+

Stanford at Cal State Fullerton, 8:05 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, February 16

Louisville vs. No. 21 Arizona (in Arlington, Texas), 11:30 a.m., FloCollege

James Madison at No. 9 Florida State, Noon, ACCNX

Niagara at Miami, Noon, ACCNX

Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan (in Port Charlotte, Fla.), Noon, FloSports

Texas Tech at No. 6 North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Notre Dame at North Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Old Dominion at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Cincinnati at No. 11 Duke, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Bucknell at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX

Boston College at USC Upstate, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Clemson (in Arlington, Texas), 3:30 p.m., FloCollege

Nevada at California, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Rice vs. No. 2 Virginia (in Ponce, Puerto Rico), 4 p.m., ESPN+

Stanford at Cal State Fullerton, 4:05 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, February 17

Stanford at Cal State Fullerton, 4:05 p.m., ESPN+

Nevada at California, 5 p.m., ACCNX

Tuesday, February 18

Liberty at No. 13 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX

East Tennessee State at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX

No. 14 Wake Forest at UNCG, 4 p.m.

UNCW at No. 11 Duke, 4 p.m., ACCNX

North Carolina A&T at No. 6 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

No. 9 Florida State at South Florida, 5 p.m.,

Georgia Tech at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Miami at Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

George Washington at No. 2 Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Xavier at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCNX

Kansas State at No. 6 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Presbyterian at No. 15 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Schedule is subject to change