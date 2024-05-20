ACC Baseball Tourney schedule set

Pairings and game times have been set for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday, May 21, at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

A consensus top 10 team in the country in the most recent national polls, North Carolina (41-12, 22-8 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will headline Pool A. The Tar Heels will be joined by eighth-seeded Wake Forest (36-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Pittsburgh (26-26, 10-20).

Atlantic Division champion and No. 2-seed Clemson (40-13, 20-10) will be the top seed in Pool B, along with seventh-seeded Louisville (32-22, 16-14) and 11th-seeded Miami (24-29, 11-19).

Earning the No. 3 seed, NC State (32-19, 18-11) is joined in Pool C by No. 6-seed Duke (35-18, 16-14) and No. 10-seed Virginia Tech (32-20, 14-16).

No. 4-seed Virginia (40-14, 18-12) drew the top seed in Pool D, which also features No. 5-seed Florida State (39-14, 17-12) and No. 9-seed Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool on Tuesday through Friday, May 21-24. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals on May 25, with the winners playing on Sunday, May 26, in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 11-seed Miami versus No. 7-seed Louisville at 11 a.m., followed by No. 9-seed Georgia Tech versus No. 5-seed Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 10-seed Virginia Tech versus No. 6-seed Duke at 7 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Virginia and No. 9-seed Georgia Tech will open play on Wednesday, followed by No. 12-seed Pitt versus eighth-seeded Wake Forest at 3 p.m., and No. 3-seed NC State versus No. 10-seed Virginia Tech at 7 p.m.

No. 2-seed Clemson, the Atlantic Division champion, will meet No. 11-seed Miami on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by top-seeded North Carolina meeting No. 12-seed Pitt at 3 p.m., and No. 6-seed Duke and No. 3-seed NC State closing Thursday’s action at 7 p.m.

In Friday’s action, No. 5-seed Florida State and No. 4-seed Virginia will begin the action at 11 a.m., followed by seventh-seeded Louisville and No. 2-seed Clemson at 3 p.m., and No. 8-seed Wake Forest versus No. 1-seed North Carolina in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The four pool winners will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship Game on Sunday at noon. The Pool A and Pool D winners will meet at 1 p.m. in semifinal one, while the winners of Pools B and C will square off at 5 p.m. in semifinal two.

Tickets are available at theacc.com/tickets or by visiting the ACC Baseball Championship page on the Charlotte Knights’ website. Single-session, weekend passes, and all-session tickets are on sale now. All-session passes begin at $170 for field box and $225 for club seats. Weekend passes begin at $50 for outfield seats, $60 for field box and $80 for club seats.

ACC Network will carry each of the pool play games Tuesday through Friday, in addition to both of Saturday’s semifinals. Sunday’s championship contest is scheduled for a noon start and will be carried nationally by ESPN2.

Additionally, each game will air live on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371.

Seven ACC baseball teams are ranked among the top 25 of the latest NCAA RPI, including four in the top 10 with No. 4 North Carolina, followed by No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Florida State, No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 12 Virginia, No. 15 NC State and No. 22 Duke.

2024 ACC Baseball Championship Seeds and Pools

Truist Field; Charlotte, N.C.

POOL A – #1 North Carolina, #8 Wake Forest, #12 Pitt

POOL B – #2 Clemson, #7 Louisville, #11 Miami

POOL C – #3 NC State, #6 Duke, #10 Virginia Tech

POOL D – #4 Virginia, #5 Florida State, #9 Georgia Tech

2024 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 21

Pool B – #11 Miami vs. #7 Louisville, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool D – #9 Georgia Tech vs. #5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool C – #10 Virginia Tech vs. #6 Duke, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Wednesday, May 22

Pool D – #4 Virginia vs. #9 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool A – #12 Pitt vs. #8 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool C – #3 NC State vs. #10 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Thursday, May 23

Pool B – #2 Clemson vs. #11 Miami, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool A – #1 North Carolina vs. #12 Pitt, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool C – #6 Duke vs. #3 NC State, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Friday, May 24

Pool D – #5 Florida State vs. #4 Virginia, 11 a.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B – #7 Louisville vs. #2 Clemson, 3 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool A – #8 Wake Forest vs. #1 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday, May 26

ACC Championship Game, Noon (ESPN2)