ACC Football Game Times, Networks Announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – On Thursday, May 30, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times and networks for the majority of ACC football games during the first three weeks of the 2024 football season. The announcement also includes the times and networks for the league’s Thursday and Friday night matchups throughout the 2024 campaign. ACC teams will play 22 games on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 from the games covered by this announcement.

“The 2024 ACC football season will make history with the addition of three new schools – Cal, SMU, and Stanford. Excitement is at an all-time high due to having the collection of the best quarterbacks in the country, our new conference schedule and the most challenging non-conference schedule in the nation,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We eagerly anticipate our teams being prominently featured on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, furthering our partnership with Disney/ESPN following the ACC’s record-breaking viewership in the CFP era last year. We greatly appreciate our partners at Disney, ESPN, and ACC Network and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Of the games announced to date, ABC will broadcast four games out of the 22 ACC national broadcasts scheduled, including three contests in the first two weeks of the season and “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” between Georgia Tech and Georgia on Friday, Nov. 29, a primetime selection for “Black Friday.” On Aug. 31, ABC will air an ACC doubleheader featuring the Clemson Tigers versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff Game at noon ET, followed by a Miami versus Florida in-state matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. On September 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” will feature the NC State Wolfpack versus the Tennessee Volunteers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Week Zero will showcase three ACC teams in two games, highlighted by a Florida State versus Georgia Tech conference matchup in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic from Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 24 at noon ET on ESPN. Additionally, SMU will make its debut as an ACC member at Nevada on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live from Dublin, Ireland, for the Week Zero ACC matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech to kick off the 2024 season. This marks the first time that the show will broadcast from outside the United States.

The ACC will be featured throughout the Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, with 16 games over five days.

The Labor Day weekend opens on Thursday, Aug. 29, as NC State hosts Western Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network and Wake Forest welcomes North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX. On the same day, North Carolina will play at Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

On the first Friday night of the 2024 season, Duke will start the Manny Diaz era with a home game against Elon at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, while new ACC member Stanford will face TCU in a home game at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first Saturday slate of the 2024 season features 10 games, highlighted by California’s first contest as an ACC member and Syracuse head coach Fran Brown’s first game leading the Orange. The Saturday schedule includes the aforementioned Clemson versus Georgia (noon ET, ABC), Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt (noon ET, ESPN), Kent State at Pitt (noon ET, ESPNU), Austin Peay at Louisville (noon ET, ACCN), Miami at Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC), Ohio at Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET, ACCN), UC Davis at California (5 p.m. ET, ACCNX), Richmond at Virginia (6 p.m. ET, ACCNX), Georgia State at Georgia Tech (8 p.m. ET, ACCN) and Houston Christian at SMU (8 p.m. ET, ACCNX).

The opening weekend concludes on Labor Day (Sept. 2), with Boston College and new head coach Bill O’Brien taking on 2023 ACC Coach of the Year Mike Norvell and his Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Week Two features six nationally televised broadcasts starting on Friday, Sept. 6, as SMU hosts BYU at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Duke travels to Northwestern for a 9 p.m. ET kickoff on FS1. On Saturday, Sept. 7, Pitt will travel to Cincinnati at noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2, California will take on Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Wake Forest will host Virginia at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and NC State will play Tennessee in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

ACC Network will showcase a triple-header on Sept. 7, beginning at noon ET with a conference matchup between Georgia Tech and Syracuse and continuing with Charlotte at North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET and Appalachian State at Clemson at 8 p.m. ET, while Marshall and Virginia Tech will kick off from Blacksburg, Virginia, at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

The other four contests on Sept. 7 include Duquesne at Boston College (3:30 p.m. ET, ACCNX), Jacksonville State at Louisville (3:30 p.m. ET, ACCNX), Florida A&M at Miami (6 p.m. ET, ACCNX) and Cal Poly at Stanford (7 p.m. ET, ACCNX).

Week Three consists of 12 matchups on Saturday, Sept. 14, including three national broadcasts on the ESPN family of networks, with Memphis at Florida State at noon ET on ESPN, West Virginia at Pitt at 3:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2 and San Diego State at California at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ACC Network will also feature three ACC home contests on Sept. 14, as NC State will host Louisiana Tech at noon ET, Miami will welcome Ball State at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Virginia will take on Maryland at 8 p.m. ET. Wake Forest will host Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

Boston College will hit the road to take on Missouri on Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network, while Georgia Tech will host VMI at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX. Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (ESPN+), UConn at Duke (ACCNX) and North Carolina Central versus North Carolina (ACCNX) will all kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 14.

The ACC and ESPN also announced information for 11 additional games, including a combined nine Thursday and Friday games and two Saturday non-conference games later in the season. Listed in the schedule below are the games that have been selected for television as of May 30.

The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most challenging in the country. In addition to 27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the ACC will play nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll and 10 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early Top 25, all the most of any conference.

Eleven schools – Boston College, California, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Virginia and Virginia Tech – are scheduled to play two Power 4 conference opponents (including Notre Dame) this season.

All 17 ACC teams are scheduled to play at least six games versus bowl teams from last season, highlighted by Georgia Tech slated to play 11 games against a team that played in a bowl game last season.

Game Times and TV Designations announced on May 30

Saturday, August 24

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland) – Noon ET / ESPN (previously announced)

SMU at Nevada – 8 p.m. ET / CBS Sports Network

Thursday, August 29

Western Carolina at NC State – 7 p.m. ET / ACC Network

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7 p.m. ET / ACCNX

North Carolina at Minnesota – 8 p.m. ET / FOX

Friday, August 30

Elon at Duke – 7:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

TCU at Stanford – 10:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, August 31

Clemson vs. Georgia (Aflac Kickoff Game) – Noon ET / ABC (previously announced)

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – Noon ET / ESPN

Kent State at Pitt – Noon ET / ESPNU

Austin Peay at Louisville – Noon ET / ACC Network

Miami at Florida – 3:30 p.m. ET / ABC (previously announced)

Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

UC Davis at California – 5 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Richmond at Virginia – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network

Houston Christian at SMU – 8 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Monday, September 2

Boston College at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, September 6

BYU at SMU – 7 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern – 9 p.m. ET / FS1

Saturday, September 7

Pitt at Cincinnati – Noon ET / ESPN or ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Syracuse – Noon ET / ACC Network

California at Auburn – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

Duquesne at Boston College – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Jacksonville State at Louisville – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Marshall at Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m. ET / The CW

Florida A&M at Miami – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Virginia at Wake Forest – 7 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Cal Poly at Stanford – 7 p.m. ET / ACCNX

NC State vs. Tennessee (Duke’s Mayo Classic) – 7:30 p.m. / ABC (previously announced)

Appalachian State at Clemson – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network

Saturday, September 14

Memphis at Florida State – Noon ET / ESPN

Louisiana Tech at NC State – Noon ET / ACC Network

Boston College at Missouri – 12:45 p.m. ET / SEC Network

West Virginia at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN or ESPN2

Ball State at Miami – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network

VMI at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

North Carolina Central at North Carolina – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

UConn at Duke – 6 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 6 p.m. ET / ESPN+

Ole Miss at Wake Forest – 6:30 p.m. ET / The CW

Maryland at Virginia – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network

San Diego State at California – 10:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Friday, September 20

Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Saturday, September 21

Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET / ACCNX

Friday, September 27

Virginia Tech at Miami – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Saturday, September 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse – Noon ET / ACCNX

Thursday, October 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Friday, October 18

Florida State at Duke – 7 p.m. ET / ESPN2

Thursday, October 24

Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Friday, October 25

Louisville at Boston College – 7:30 p.m. / ESPN2

Friday, November 8

California at Wake Forest – 8 p.m. ET / ACC Network

Thursday, November 21

NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN

Friday, November 29

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30 p.m. ET / ABC

ACC Notes

The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks, with the return of full-time starters Thomas Castellanos at Boston College, Cade Klubnik at Clemson, Haynes King at Georgia Tech, Preston Stone at SMU, and Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech, and transfers Maalik Murphy at Duke, DJ Uiagalelei at Florida State, Tyler Shough at Louisville, Cam Ward at Miami, Grayson McCall at NC State, and Kyle McCord at Syracuse among others.

The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most challenging in the country. 27 games against Power 4 opponents, including Notre Dame, the most of any conference. Nine non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2023 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the most of any conference. 10 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early Top 25, the most of any conference.

In ESPN’s updated 2024 Way Too Early College Football Top 25 rankings, the ACC has five teams ranked.

Last season, four ACC teams finished in the top 25 of both the Associated Press (AP) and AFCA Coaches Polls. In the AP poll, Florida State finished tied for No. 6, while Louisville was No. 19, Clemson was No. 20, and NC State was ranked No. 21. In the AFCA Coaches poll, Florida State was No. 6, Louisville was No. 18, and Clemson and NC State were No. 20 and No. 21, respectively.

Four teams were ranked in last year’s final College Football Playoff (CFP) Top 25 rankings. The four ACC teams were tied for the second-most among all FBS conferences. Florida State (No. 5), Louisville (No. 15), NC State (No. 18), and Clemson (No. 22).

Over two-thirds of the ACC was bowl-eligible last year, as 11 of the 14 conference teams made a bowl game. The 11 ACC bowl-eligible teams were the most among all Power 5 conferences. The 11 teams also matched a conference-high from 2018.

Not including the pandemic-affected 2020 season, the ACC has sent at least nine teams to a bowl every year since 2016. Since 2013, the ACC ranks second among all conferences with 111 postseason appearances.

Six different ACC teams started the 2023 season a year ago at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

The ACC finished with 10 teams posting a winning record, only the second time in the playoff era (11 – 2016) that the conference has achieved that feat.

ACC teams totaled a combined 43 wins over teams with a record over .500 last season, the most among all FBS conferences.

The ACC again posted a solid record in non-conference play last season, going 44-23 (.657) overall. The ACC’s 44 non-conference wins were the second-most among all FBS conferences.

In 2023, the ACC was a combined 7-5 versus the SEC, which marked the ACC’s third winning season versus the SEC and its second-most wins versus the SEC in the past 20 years (5-3 – 2014; 10-4 – 2016; 7-5 – 2023).

Link to the composite schedule:

https://theacc.com/calendar.aspx?path=football