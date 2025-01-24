ACC Leads in LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Final Fall Standings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Following the completion of the 2024 fall season, the Atlantic Coast Conference leads the way in the 2024-25 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Division I final fall standings released on Thursday.

The ACC leads all conferences with three schools in the top five, 10 schools in the top 25 and 14 institutions among the top 50 of the current LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings. North Carolina holds the top spot, less than 10 points ahead of fellow ACC member Stanford at No. 2, while Virginia is at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 6.

Six other ACC teams rank in the top 25 in Wake Forest at No. 12, Duke at No. 15, SMU at No. 18 and Syracuse at No. 19, NC State at No. 23 and Pitt at No. 24. The ACC is also the only conference that has all of its members ranked above 90.

“Once again, our fall sports achieved incredible successes and we are extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaches,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to supporting our outstanding winter and spring programs as they strive for ACC and NCAA Championships.”

North Carolina took home the NCAA women’s soccer title and earned top-10 finishes in women’s field hockey and men’s cross country. UNC has 422.50 total points in the current LEARFIELD standings, while first-year ACC member Stanford holds second place with 413 points.

Stanford scored in six fall sports, tallying top-10 finishes in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo and women’s cross country. Virginia, who ranks fifth with 293.50 points, tallied points in five fall sports, with a pair of top-10 finishes in field hockey and men’s soccer.

In addition, ACC football had 13 bowl-eligible teams – the most of all conferences – including two in the College Football Playoff. Four teams finished in the final College Football Playoff Rankings – SMU (No. 10), Miami (No. 13), Clemson (No. 16) and Syracuse (No. 21). The 13 bowl-eligible teams were a league record and marked the 24th consecutive season in which the conference placed at least six teams in postseason games. ACC football had four teams finish the season with 10 or more wins overall as well.