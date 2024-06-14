ACC-SEC hoop matchups set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference in conjunction with ESPN and the Southeastern Conference announced the matchups for the 2024 SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges.

The second annual SEC/ACC Challenges will take place over back-to-back days. The men’s challenge will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, while the women’s challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5. Both the men’s and women’s challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

“We are thrilled for the second iteration of the SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges that will tip off in December,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This event is fantastic for our student-athletes, member institutions and fans, showcasing incredible inter-conference matchups. We appreciate our partners at Disney/ESPN for their leadership in organizing this must-see event and our colleagues at the SEC, led by Greg Sankey, as we collectively highlight our conferences.”

Coverage details, including network designations and game times, will be announced at a later date.

In the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023, both the men’s and women’s events, featuring 14 games, finished in 7-7 ties. The events expand to 16 games this season with the expansion of both conferences starting this summer ahead of the 2024-25 athletic year.

On the men’s side, programs currently in the ACC have combined to win 17 NCAA Championships, and the ACC is the winningest conference in NCAA Tournament history with a .654 winning percentage. League teams have combined to win 487 NCAA Tournament games all-time, the most tournament wins of any conference. In the last nine tournaments, ACC teams have combined to win 111 games while placing nine teams in the Final Four, including NC State in 2024, and won three national titles (Duke 2015, North Carolina 2017 and Virginia 2019).

On the women’s side, programs currently in the ACC have made 24 trips to the Final Four including six teams in the last six years, capped off by NC State this past season in 2023-24. Last season, the ACC sent a nation-best eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, marking the sixth consecutive season the ACC has sent eight teams to March Madness. At least one ACC team has advanced to the Elite Eight in each of the past 22 NCAA Tournaments, with NC State, Notre Dame and Duke earning a spot last season. It is the longest streak of any conference, with the next closest streak at 14.

2024 SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 3

South Carolina at Boston College

Cal at Missouri

Kentucky at Clemson

Florida State at LSU

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Louisville

Arkansas at Miami

Notre Dame at Georgia

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Auburn at Duke

Texas at NC State

Alabama at North Carolina

Pitt at Mississippi State

Virginia at Florida

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

2024 SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Florida State at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Oklahoma at Louisville

Vanderbilt at Miami

Syracuse at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Georgia

Thursday, Dec. 5

Boston College at Arkansas

Alabama at Cal

Florida at Clemson

Duke at South Carolina

Kentucky at North Carolina

Ole Miss at NC State

Texas at Notre Dame

SMU at Missouri

Stanford at LSU

Auburn at Virginia