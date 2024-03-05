Accidental shooting reported in Montgomery

On March 1, 2024, deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Peppers Ferry Road for a reported accidental shooting.

Upon arriving, an 11-year-old female was located in the kitchen floor of a residence with a gunshot wound to the arm and torso.

Deputies immediately rendered first aid to the juvenile victim utilizing a tourniquet and a Tegaderm bandage to make a chest seal over the torso wound. Shortly thereafter, EMS arrived and transported the female to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information is available currently, due to the incident being under active investigation.

Lt. ME Hollandsworth

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office