Charlie Bentley “CB” O’Dell, age 72 of Dublin passed away Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin.

Born December 31, 1951 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Roley Taswell “Tas”

O’Dell and Eva Doyle Simpkins White O’Dell.

He is survived by

Daughter – Tina O’Dell – Dublin

Son – Levitt O’Dell & wife, Jackie O’Dell – Millersville, MD

Six Grandchildren – Alexis, Carmel, Reece, Grace, Caterina and Reginia

Great Grandson – Anakin

Sisters – Connie O’Dell – Hiwassee, Janet (David) Nester – Dublin, Donna Surratt – Hiwassee

Brothers – Barry (Debbie) O’Dell – Snowville, Jeff (Kathy) O’Dell – Dublin

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, July 29, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Jason Aker officiating. Interment will follow at the Cecil’s Chapel UMC Cemetery (Hiwassee).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.