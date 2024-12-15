After a contentious beginning Pulaski County School Board passes cell phone policy and course catalogue

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

Following a tense exchange during the public comment portion of the meeting, the Pulaski County School Board passed a new student cell phone policy and approved the 2025-26 PCHS Course Catalog.

The public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting came early in the agenda and began with A.J. Schrantz, who is the Assistant Coach for the Lady Cougars Soccer Team. Shrantz asked the board to consider designating the closest parking space at the entrance of every school as a space reserved for expectant mothers. Shrantz proposed that these parking spaces for the pregnant be available to both visitors and staff of PCPS and that enforcement should be based on the honor system.

This suggestion provoked no controversy and the board agreed to consider Schrantz’s request.

The reaction to the commentary of Tony Bruce, who next approached the dais, was markedly different.

Bruce has made multiple appearances at school board meetings this year and had called for an investigation regarding alleged mistreatment of his grandchildren by the Pulaski County School System.

Bruce filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Education (DOE) against PCPS Superintendent Rob Graham and this required an investigation by the Pulaski County School Board, which found Bruce’s accusations to be spurious.

“I’d like to address the decision, after the released information about the investigation….” said Bruce.

“Mr. Bruce I’m going to stop you right there,” interjected Chairman of the School Board Josh Taylor. “In regard to the investigation, in the October meeting you asked us to investigate and potentially take the professional license of Mr. Graham. This board investigated per the regulations of the Office of Professional Standards at the DOE and the board found that the claim has no basis. That decision is final by the board. We’re not going to hear this. We’ve already ruled on this issue.”

“I’m not here to dispute the ruling,” Bruce responded. “I’m here to dispute the investigation … how it was performed.”

“The investigation was performed as per the official standards of practice of the DOE, Mr. Bruce,” said Taylor. “The investigation that you asked for, you received. I’m sorry it did not turn out the way you wanted. The board will not hear this again. So, you have two options. You can sit down and enjoy the rest of the meeting or you can leave. You’ve already been given your answer on this matter.”

“So, you’re not going to let me speak?” Bruce queried.

“The board will not recognize you on this matter,” said Taylor. “Do you have another matter to discuss?”

“Because this board is letting Robert Graham continue to do what he did … because you all allow these lies …”

“You need to quit defaming my name, too,” said Graham to Bruce.

“I’m not defaming your name,” responded Bruce.

“Yeah, you are too,” Graham replied. “You just called me a liar for the third time.”

“You are a liar!” Bruce stated.

“See?” Graham inquired. “There you go again.”

With that, Tony Bruce left the school board chambers.

Following this exchange and before giving a report on the Virginia Literacy Act, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Tara Grant said, “Mr. Graham, before I start, I just want to tell you thank you for what you do for kids, for teachers, for school board and for the community. I really appreciate it.”

Grant went on to explain how several teachers were undergoing special training under the auspices of the Virginia Literacy Act and that she expected reading levels to improve in first through third grades by the time the next analysis takes place.

After several earlier discussions on the matter, the board voted to implement the new PCPS student cell phone policy. Under these guidelines, students in Pre-K through fifth grade are not allowed to possess cell phones on school property, including school busses.

Middle school students may possess cell phones on school property provided that the devices remain off and out of sight from the time the student arrives at school until they leave campus to return home.

High school students are permitted to use their cellular device until 8:30 a.m. After 8:30 a.m., devices are to remain off and out of sight until the students’ lunch period, where students can use their phones in designated areas within the lunchroom. Following the lunch period, devices must remain off and out of sight until the end of the instructional day. Devices may be used after the afternoon dismissal bell at PCHS.

The cell phone policy does contain certain exceptions made for students with disabilities or with individual education plans or medical conditions.

Superintendent Graham asked the board about students using cell phones while traveling on the bus for a field trip, as this was not mentioned in the new policy. Board member Sabrina Cox said that this should be determined by the teacher who goes on the field trips adding, “There are no bells on field trips.”

The board voted to approve the 2025-26 Pulaski County High School Course Catalogue after some language was added for the Psychology Dual Enrollment class, which is available to PCHS students through New River Community College.

The end of the course description for Psychology Dual Enrollment now reads: “This course will teach college-level topics included in psychology. This includes topics of sexuality, sexual identity and gender identity.”

These changes were made to the PCHS course catalogue at the request of the school board, so that parents and students would be fully aware of this potentially controversial course content.

Board member Billy Williams was adamant that both parents and students understood this before enrolling in the course.

“Both the parent and the child have to acknowledge that they’re taking this course,” said Chairman Taylor. “Also, for further reference, a parent has to fill out an application for New River Community College. The student cannot do that and the school cannot do that on their behalf. So, they should all be well aware of what they’re taking.”

The board also passed a plan for the education of Gifted students.

Lastly, on the suggestion of Superintendent Graham, the school board voted to end the school day 3 hours early on Friday, December 20.

Pulaski County Public School’s Winter Break begins December 23, with teachers returning on Monday, Jan. 6 and students coming back to class on Wednesday, January 8.

Before adjourning the meeting, Chairman of the Pulaski County School Board Josh Taylor said this:

“In light of what happened tonight, I just want to say that after being in education for more than 20 years, Robert Graham is one of the finest individuals that I’ve ever had the pleasure of getting to know. Rob, you’re a consummate professional. You’ve done wonders for our county and I don’t know where we’d be without you buddy.”

This statement was followed by a round of applause from those who still remained in the School Board chambers.