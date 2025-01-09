Agencies partner for Operation Silence Shattered to combat human trafficking on college campuses

RICHMOND – The Virginia State Police , in collaboration with the Human Trafficking Institute , and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, is proud to announce the launch of “Operation Silence Shattered”, a robust anti-human trafficking initiative designed to raise awareness, reduce demand, and protect vulnerable young people across communities and college campuses in Virginia. The campaign, set to run from January 1 to March 1, 2025, aligns with Human Trafficking Awareness/Prevention Month in January and focuses on delivering impactful outreach, training, and enforcement efforts to stop trafficking and protect victims from exploitation. RICHMOND – The, in collaboration with the, and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, is proud to announce the launch of “Operation Silence Shattered”, a robust anti-human trafficking initiative designed to raise awareness, reduce demand, and protect vulnerable young people across communities and college campuses in Virginia. The campaign, set to run from January 1 to March 1, 2025, aligns with Human Trafficking Awareness/Prevention Month in January and focuses on delivering impactful outreach, training, and enforcement efforts to stop trafficking and protect victims from exploitation.

Key Objectives of Operation Silence Shattered

During the campaign, Virginia State Police will work to elevate public and institutional awareness of human trafficking, particularly on college and university campuses. This will include focused outreach to educate students, faculty, and campus law enforcement on recognizing and responding to trafficking situations. Additionally, campus and local law enforcement officers will be provided with specialized tools, training, and materials to enhance their ability to identify, investigate, and respond effectively to trafficking cases.

The campaign also supports a recent state law requiring first-year students in the Commonwealth be provided training on human trafficking awareness.

Operation Highlights

Campus Advocacy Events : In partnership with Virginia colleges and universities, on-campus events will be conducted to educate students, faculty, and campus police on recognizing and responding to human trafficking.

: In partnership with Virginia colleges and universities, on-campus events will be conducted to educate students, faculty, and campus police on recognizing and responding to human trafficking. Public Awareness Campaigns: Tailored materials, digital content, and in-person events will engage communities statewide, providing resources to help combat trafficking.

“Young people are often targeted by traffickers making a partnership between law enforcement and college and university leadership essential in anti-trafficking efforts,” said Lt. Col. Timothy D. Lyon, Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Virginia State Police. “Operation Silence Shattered” is that partnership at work, bringing awareness to students and staff to protect young people in Virginia.”

Lindsey Lane, Director of Strategic Engagement at the Human Trafficking Institute, echoed this sentiment. “Operation Silence Shattered represents the power of working together to address a global issue at a local level,” she said. “Through collaboration with partners like the Virginia State Police, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, and local colleges and universities, we are creating a framework for meaningful change.”

https://www.tip411.com/tips/vastatepolice/new . As part of its ongoing efforts to prevent and investigate human trafficking occurring within the Commonwealth, the Virginia State Police has a texting tipline and web form for the public to send anonymous tips to the department’s Human Trafficking Investigative Unit. Any witnesses or victims of human trafficking are encouraged to text 847411 on their phone and then type “VSP” followed by the tip. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the tip411 web portal featured on the Virginia State Police website at

Citizens may also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

“Human trafficking is a major focus of Virginia State Police,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, Interim Superintendent. “But we cannot do it alone, and the more people we are able to make aware of the issue, the more impact we can have.”

For additional information about “Operation Silence Shattered,” or to bring the campaign to your law enforcement agency or campus, contact:

Media Contacts

Robin Lawson