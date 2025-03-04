Alec Fulton Jones, 34, departed his earthly home on March 1, 2025. Born December 24, 1990 to proud parents Becky Bell and Paul Jones, Alec spent his childhood working with his dad, completing “wheeling and dealing” projects with his mom, and playing with his neighborhood friends. He was a graduate of LC Bird High School in Chesterfield, where he was a member of the Engineering Program, a fair wrestler, and a strong lacrosse player and swimmer. He was also an Eagle Scout. He grew up around countless “adopted siblings,” the foreign exchange students who shared his home. He found a group of friends in childhood that he remained close with to this day.

Following the lead of his father, his personal hero, Alec attended Virginia Tech and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2016. Later in life, he looked back fondly on his time in Blacksburg at the “1410 House,” spent with his Sinking Creek 4-Wheel Drive Club brothers and Car Club friends.

Alec was a Superman; he could fix anything and make any situation better. He took care of his wife Alison’s every need. He was a voracious reader and an eager learner; he was firm in his beliefs, but remained open-minded and enjoyed stimulating conversation. He loved his work as a mechanical engineer, but even more he loved working with his hands. He loved to work in the garage and on home projects, to run and lift weights, to be outdoors, to listen to good music, and spend time with the many people lucky to be loved by him.

Alec had a gentle and loving spirit. He was generous with his time and attention for others, outgoing, intelligent, and very funny with his dry humor. In his final days, Alec was looking to the future, excitedly preparing his home and taking care of Alison in anticipation of the arrival of their first child.

Alec is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald M. Jones and Jean H. Jones and his maternal grandfather Reverend Harold W. Bell.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Alison, daughter Neely, parents Paul Jones and Becky Bell, maternal grandmother Betty Bell “Mema”, in-laws Tim and Cathy Sutphin, sisters- and brothers-in-law Laura and Evan Jeuck (and their children Isaac, Gabe, John, and Edie), Caroline Sutphin and Alexander Castro, and Heath and Abbie Sutphin. He is also remembered by his special uncles, aunts, and cousins, as well as many close friends from his days in the Sinking Creek 4-Wheel Drive Club and several other friends whose relationships he has nurtured since childhood. He also leaves behind his army of female pets (four cats and two dogs).

“I swear by my life and my love of it that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.” Ayn Rand, Atlas Shrugged

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the Riverview Church of God at 2703 Wysor Highway, Draper, VA 24324. A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00pm with memorial service to immediately follow.

The family has requested that Alec’s loved ones share photos for the service. Please send any photos to Sarah Jo Jones by email at shelms07@vt.edu by 12:00pm on Friday, March 7. Guests attending the service are invited to write “Letters to Neely” to tell the story of Alec to his daughter. If you would like to participate, please bring your letter to the service, where it will be collected. If you are unable to attend the service but would like to contribute a letter, please contact Laura Jeuck by email at sutphinl@vt.edu.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, VA is serving the Jones family.