Alexis Tickle selected as the 2025-26 DAR Good Citizen of the Year

Alexis Jayde Tickle, senior at Pulaski County High School, has been selected as the DAR Good Citizen for this school year, sponsored by the Count Pulaski Chapter of The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She is the daughter of Christopher and Margie Tickle of Fairlawn.

Alexis has been an exceptional student and has participated in many extracurricular activities both at school and in her community. She exemplifies the qualities which the Good Citizen Program recognizes. She plans to attend Radford University to major in Special Education.

The DAR Good Citizen program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, school and communities and is intended to encourage and reward these students. This program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education.

The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities:

Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, e)

Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, et)

Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.) ‘

Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals).

Alexis will be recognized by the Count Pulaski Chapter in April and will be presented with a pin, a certificate and other gifts. She will be recognized at the Pulaski County High School Awards Assembly at the end of the school year.

For more information concerning NSDAR and the programs given to promote love of our country’s history contact Suzanne Bledsose at 276-733-9761 orsbledsoe@vt.edu.