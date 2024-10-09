Alfred Edgar “Ed” Southern
Alfred Edgar “Ed” Southern, age 80 of Fairlawn formerly Pulaski passed away Sunday October 6, 2024 at his home.
Born June 20, 1944 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Charlie Southern and Hattie May Owens Southern. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann Southern in 2023, and two brothers, George Southern and Andrew Southern.
He is survived by his
Brother and Sister-in-law- Bobby and Wanda Southern, Dublin
Niece- Debbie Southern- Dublin
Nephews- Michael Southern & Douglas Wayne Hanks- Dublin
Family memorial services may be held at a later date.
