Alfred Edgar “Ed” Southern, age 80 of Fairlawn formerly Pulaski passed away Sunday October 6, 2024 at his home.

Born June 20, 1944 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Charlie Southern and Hattie May Owens Southern. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann Southern in 2023, and two brothers, George Southern and Andrew Southern.

He is survived by his

Brother and Sister-in-law- Bobby and Wanda Southern, Dublin

Niece- Debbie Southern- Dublin

Nephews- Michael Southern & Douglas Wayne Hanks- Dublin

Family memorial services may be held at a later date.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling he services for the Southern family.