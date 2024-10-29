April 9, 1944

October 28, 2024

Alfred Lee Hughett, 80, passed away Monday, October 28, 2024, at his home in Pulaski County surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rachel Hughett; 2 brothers; 3 sisters, and granddaughter, Kim Jones.

He owned and operated Alfred L. Hughett Construction since 1968. He enjoyed operating his equipment, working the farm and being around the horses, but most importantly, being at home with his family and playing with his ray of sunshine Kaci.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Myrtle Hughett; daughters and son-in-law, Janet and Larry Jones, and Jennifer Viers; three grandchildren, Jamie Viers, Tony Viers (Katy), and Josh Jones (Sarah); four great grandchildren, Walter Annistyn, Axton and Kaci; sister, Margaret Bentley; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Perry Slaughter officiating. Interment will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Thornspring UMC Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Hughett family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.