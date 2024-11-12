August 19, 1941

November 11, 2024

Alice Faye Duncan Saunders, 83, of Hiwassee, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2024. She was a beautician and owned and operated Pulaski Family Hair Care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Margaret Duncan; husband, Mack Louis Saunders, Jr.; son, Mark Saunders; sister, Sandra Swatkowski; and brother, Jerry Duncan.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Alderman (Brad); grandchildren, Kasey Edwards (Nick), Beth Bishop (Jeremy), Markie Saunders and Eric Saunders; great grandchildren, Abigail, Mackenzie, Grayson and Wyatt; niece, Kristy Schneider (Dave) and their children, Jordan, Emmie, Alex and Lilly; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastors Steve Willis and Perry Slaughter officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Saunders family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.