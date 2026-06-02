Alice Rutherford Duncan of Snowville, Virginia, born August 2, 1933 passed away peacefully in her home on May 29, 2026.

She was retired from AT&T out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dallie & Gracie Rutherford of Virginia and Maryland; 7 sisters and 1 brother; daughter-in-law Lynn Squibb Duncan; son Tommy Elvis Duncan as well as her husband of 42 years Roy Elwood Duncan.

She leaves to cherish her memory three loving sons Roy “Rox” Michael Duncan of Roanoke, Perry Elwood (Janice) Duncan of Snowville, David Keith Duncan of Hiwassee along with 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

To sign Alice’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com