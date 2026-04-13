Allen Ray “Ray” Semones, Sr., age 77, of Pulaski, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Ray was born on March 25, 1949, in Bland, Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal. Following his military service, Ray dedicated over 30 years to Corning Inc., where he held a Journeyman’s License and served as head of the Maintenance Department until his retirement.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, Paw Paw, and Christian. He faithfully served as a Deacon at Brush Arbor Worship Center in Pulaski. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and many other hobbies. Ray was an honest and hardworking man who formed lasting friendships with people from all walks of life. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Saford R. Semones, Jr.; his mother, Zollie R. Semones; his sister, Theresa S. Cauthan; and his brother, Kenny Semones. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Stephen Duncan and Cody Semones.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Barbara “Jean” Semones; his sons, Chris Semones (Tracy), Allen Semones, Scott Semones, Barry Semones (Swanna), and Markie Trivett (Lisa); and his daughter, Amy Kemp. He was a proud and loving Paw Paw to 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He will also be sorely missed by his beloved fur babies, Harley and Petal, along with Bobbie, his parrot.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Brush Arbor Worship Center, 410 Newbern Road, Pulaski, Virginia. A funeral service will follow from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church.

A burial will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

The Semones family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski Chapel.