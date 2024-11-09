Altercation results in Christiansburg man’s death

On Nov. 9, 2024 at 4:28 p.m. deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to an arson call in the 3800 block of Stanley Road in Montgomery County.

The caller advised that a man had set their residence on fire.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled into the woods. Deputies pursued the subject who brandished a chainsaw, claimed to have a firearm, and threatened to shoot deputies.

During the altercation the individual was shot by deputies.

Forty‐three year old Joshua W. Gallimore of Christiansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Our office has requested that the investigation surrounding this incident be turned over to the Virginia State Police. All inquiries will be directed to them. No further information is available at this time.