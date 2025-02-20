Alton Claude Beckner, 71, from the Roanoke/Salem/Pulaski area, met his match in a blazing building when he heroically rushed in to save his

beloved dog Ore. While that might not be exactly the way things happened, I am convinced that he would approve of this more thrilling

account of his departure, especially if brings someone a smile or evokes a chuckle. We can almost hear our mom asking, “Wait, He’s not coming up

here NOW, is he?”

Alton made his grand entrance into the world on December 13, 1953, & He was dubbed the nickname Baldy because that’s the only way you

could tell him apart from his twin brother Allen. Born to the late Lacy Beckner and Frances Trail Beckner, Alton lived anything but an ordinary life! He travelled wherever his heart desired, laughed at the most inappropriate moments (which was quite often), picked up whatever skills

he fancied, tackled all sorts of projects, and was the poster child for “why not”.

He described himself as a jack of all trades and a master of none. However, he excelled in sales—He sold anything and everything you can imagine. Alton had a unique talent for identifying needs and finding ways to meet them. He truly had the knack of persuasion; I’m still grateful to him for my

amazing California king-size mattress and box spring, which I got for just a $50 delivery fee. He even managed to get paid to GIVE away FREE government phones. I can still hear my mom say, “he could sell ice to an Eskimo!”

Alton was a fun-loving Paw-Paw who created memories that will last a lifetime for his grandchildren. With his quick wit, charming smile, and dare devilish personality, he enjoyed flirting with the ladies and would proudly introduce himself as “Pop Daddy.” His charm and willingness to be a friend allowed

Alton to touch many lives. He has now joined his loving parents, Lacy and Frances, as well as his beloved wife, Mona, and a whole crew of family and friends who were surely there to welcome him Home.

Those left to cherish his memory and mourn his loss include his two children, Candice Beckner Gray and Matthew Beckner, his graGrgrandchildrenn Beckner, Zoie Beckner, Anthony Gray, Ronnie Gray, Shania Beckner, Emanuel (Haley) Burwell, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his

sister, Brenda Beckner Prosser, and his twin brother, Allen (Susan) Beckner.

We will miss your smile and your infectious laughter. We thank God for sharing you with us for awhile.

A celebration of the man, the myth, the legend will be hel,d on Monday ,February 24 at the River of Life Church (5311 Black Hollow Rd. Dublin VA 24084) at 7 PM. with Pastor Shawn Burchett officiating. Family will receive friends and family at 5 P.M. followed by the service at 6 p.m.