Alva Louise Underwood Suttle passed away on March 6, 2024.

Alva was born on June 1, 1926, to Charles Thomas Underwood and Lucy Pearl Underwood in Pulaski Virginia and grew up in the mountains of the family home in LIttlecreek.

Alva was married to James Samuel Suttle (deceased). She is survived by her son Gerald Thomas Suttle of Bradenton FL, three (3) grandchildren and five (5) great-grandchildren: Chad Thomas Suttle of Radford VA, Christopher Bradley Suttle of Front Royal VA, Carrie Suttle Bell LaPrada of Lynchburg, VA; Ethen Tangtong, Elisa Tangtong, James Bell, Evan Bell, and Lydia LaPrada.

Alva was predeceased in death by her sisters and brothers Myrtle Rigby, Opal Deck, Vivian Waldron, Richard Underwood, Daily Underwood, and Clifford Underwood.

Alva was an adventurer as she loved to travel and ride motorcycles. Alva was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and researched genealogy for many years going back to the 1700’s in search of family connections. She enjoyed her church and bridge, cooking, and children.

A widow at a young age, Alva maintained her independence and modeled strength, family loyalty, and care for others. She made and took food to many and was famous within the family for her creamed potatoes.

In her final years, Alva made the best of her circumstances by involving nursing home residents in conversation and by sitting at the nurse’s station to keep those nurses in line! She was known to answer the phone at the desk if left alone, which brought laughter to the staff and phone recipients.

No arrangements have been made at this time. Donations can be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution at dar.org/giving or to Central Methodist Church, 803 Wadsworth St, Radford, VA 24141.