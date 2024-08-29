Layne Burcham, age 86, a devoted husband, veteran, loyal friend and colleague, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. He was born on May 6, 1938 in Woodlawn, Virginia to the late Everett Burcham & Ella Hawks Burcham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Carol Dean Burcham and numerous in-laws.

Layne dedicated his life to his community and to serving others. He was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force and cherished his time serving his country. He then became a civilian leader in the banking industry for over 47 years. He thoroughly enjoyed pouring into his community throughout his interactions with customers, businesses and families. His passions extended beyond the military and his banking career. He was an avidfarmer who spent countless hours feeding and spending time with his precious cattle. He was also a man who found great joy in making others laugh. He loved spending time with family, friends and his church family. Layne’s life was a testament to faith, love, integrity and honor. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Layne is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Burcham; sister, Edna Osborne and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, August 31, 2024 at the Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin, Virginia.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Saturday at the Church.

Interment will follow at the Crooked Creek Cemetery in Woodlawn, Virginia.

Flowers are appreciated or please consider a donation in Layne’s honor to Valley Harvest Ministries.

To sign Layne’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.