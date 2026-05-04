October 2, 1960 – May 3, 2026

Wayne Stephen Jenkins, age 65, of Dublin, Virginia, went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on May 3rd, 2026, at his home in Dublin.

Born on October 2nd, 1960, in Radford, VA to Wayne Jenkins and Nancy McCraw Jenkins Dunford. “Stevie” grew up and spent most of his life in the Dublin and Claytor Lake area and spent several years living in Miami with his wife and children.

After graduating from Pulaski County High School in 1979, Steve joined and spent two years in the Air Force where he was stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. In 1983 he assisted with preparations for the Marines, sailors and soldiers killed in Beirut.

Steve was an exceptional baseball player, but loved all sports. He was a local Dirt Bike Champion as a teenager. He loved animals and the outdoors but mostly enjoyed watching deer from his backyard while drinking his morning coffee.

He is survived by daughters, Chelsea Jenkins, and Cassandra Jenkins Glascock and husband Grayson Glascock; grandchildren, Kyra Williams, Novi Glascock, and Judson Glascock; mother, Nancy Dunford; brothers, Tony Dunford and Carmen Dunford and wife Melinda Dunford; aunts and uncles, Dawn Morehead, Lauraetta Roope, and Diane Tolbert and husband Mel Tolbert; lifelong best friend and mother of his children, Rhonda Godwin Turner; and many loving cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Jenkins; grandparents, George and Manola McCraw and Ray and Bea Jenkins; stepfather, Gerald Dunford; childhood friend, Kenny Clark; and girlfriend, Karen Donahue. Special Aunt Betty Allen, went to be with The Lord on the same day.

The family will conduct a private service at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery and will celebrate the life of Steve in October.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The family of Wayne Steven Jenkins is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com