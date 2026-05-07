Pulaski County Motorsports Park Hosts Second Weekly Event

Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Series Comes to PCMP

Pulaski County, VA — The excitement continues at Pulaski County Motorsports Park as the facility hosts its second Weekly Racing Series event of the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9th, featuring a full night of short track racing action highlighted by the Southern Ground Pounders vintage series.

The lineup will also feature the usual IHRA-sanctioned, weekly divisions, including Limited Late Model, Pure4, Mod4, Legends, and Super Street classes.

The first green flag of the evening will drop at 7:00 p.m., with gates opening to the public at

4:00 p.m.

In preparation for race day, drivers and teams will have multiple opportunities to get on track with open practice sessions scheduled for:

• Friday, May 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 9th from 9:00 m. – 11:00 a.m.

The return of weekly racing at Pulaski County Motorsports Park has reignited excitement among drivers, teams, and race fans across the region, with the opening event delivering a strong start to the season.

“The momentum surrounding the reopening of Pulaski County Motorsports Park continues to build, and we’re excited to welcome fans back for another great night of racing,” said

Stacy Compton, General Manager. “With the Southern Ground Pounders joining an already strong lineup of divisions, Saturday promises to deliver a tremendous experience for competitors and spectators alike.”

The Southern Ground Pounders vintage series brings a unique element to the weekend, showcasing vintage stock cars that celebrate the heritage and history of grassroots racing throughout the Southeast.

For more information, including schedules, ticketing, and more visit www.pulaskicountymp.com or follow Pulaski County Motorsports Park on Facebook.

About the Pulaski County Motorsports Park

The Pulaski County Motorsports Park is a 152-acre motorsports complex featuring a 0.416-mile paved oval racetrack and a 1/8-mile paved drag strip. Located in Pulaski County, Virginia, the facility has gone by several names in the past including Pulaski County Speedway, New River Valley Speedway, and Motor Mile Speedway. It was purchased by the Shelor Team in 2004 and later gifted to Pulaski County in April 2024. In 2026, Pulaski County entered into two-year agreement with the IHRA to operate the venue.