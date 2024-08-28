Patsy Imogene Scott Wade, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at her home. Born October 17, 1953 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Harrison Scott & Dovie Inipha Richardson Scott.

Patsy is survived by her

Huband – Riner “Ronnie” Burtis Wade, Jr. – Pulaski

Children – Christopher M. (Mandy) Smith, Harloe C. Smith, Jr., James H. Smith, Scotty W. (Heather) Smith

9 Grandchildren 10 Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Elizabeth S. Ayers, Wanda C. Smith

Sister-in-law – Vickie L. Scott

Brother & Sister-in-law – Phillip & Lisa Wade

Nieces and Nephews

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, August 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Christopher M. Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

