Patsy Imogene Scott Wade
Patsy Imogene Scott Wade, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at her home. Born October 17, 1953 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Harrison Scott & Dovie Inipha Richardson Scott.
Patsy is survived by her
Huband – Riner “Ronnie” Burtis Wade, Jr. – Pulaski
Children – Christopher M. (Mandy) Smith, Harloe C. Smith, Jr., James H. Smith, Scotty W. (Heather) Smith
9 Grandchildren 10 Great Grandchildren
Sisters – Elizabeth S. Ayers, Wanda C. Smith
Sister-in-law – Vickie L. Scott
Brother & Sister-in-law – Phillip & Lisa Wade
Nieces and Nephews
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, August 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Christopher M. Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.
To sign Patsy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.