Alvin Douglas Novell
Alvin Douglas Novell, age 72 of Salem and formerly of Pulaski passed away Saturday 22, 2025 at his home. Born March 26, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late John Robert Novell & Rhoda Ilice York Novell. He was also preceded in death by his brother Charles Robert Novell.
He is survived by his
Wife – Barbara Jackson Novell – Salem
Sons – Jeremiah Leigh Novell – Salem, Andrew Douglas (Alicia Lynn) Novell – Salem
Grandchildren – Luke, Andi-Grace, Jackson, Levi and Mila Novell
Brother – Jerry Leigh (Susie) Novell – Princeton, WV
Sister-in-law
Barbara (Barb) Novell – Georgia
Niece
Gwen Novell Brock & Husband Tony and children of Georgia
Nephew
Rob Novell & wife Jennifer and children of Georgia
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.