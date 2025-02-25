Alvin Douglas Novell, age 72 of Salem and formerly of Pulaski passed away Saturday 22, 2025 at his home. Born March 26, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late John Robert Novell & Rhoda Ilice York Novell. He was also preceded in death by his brother Charles Robert Novell.

He is survived by his

Wife – Barbara Jackson Novell – Salem

Sons – Jeremiah Leigh Novell – Salem, Andrew Douglas (Alicia Lynn) Novell – Salem

Grandchildren – Luke, Andi-Grace, Jackson, Levi and Mila Novell

Brother – Jerry Leigh (Susie) Novell – Princeton, WV

Sister-in-law

Barbara (Barb) Novell – Georgia

Niece

Gwen Novell Brock & Husband Tony and children of Georgia



Nephew

Rob Novell & wife Jennifer and children of Georgia

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

