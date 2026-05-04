The world became a little less bright on May 1, 2026, with the passing of Ann (Annie) Muir Moomaw, who was dearly loved by family and friends. She died peacefully after a short illness at the age of 81. Ann was born on October 13, 1944, in Montgomery County, Virginia, to William and Betsy Moomaw.

Ann was known for her adventurous spirit and kind heart. With an infectious smile, she had a way of making ordinary moments unforgettable. She found true happiness with her significant other, David Jencks, and they shared more than 25 wonderful years together until his passing in October 2025. With her hands in the soil, Ann found pure joy in tending to her plants and flowers. She also adored her beloved kitties, Betsy and Zipper.

Ann is survived by her cousin, Mason Edward Muire; his wife, Mindy; and their three children, Madison, Emily, and Piper. She is also lovingly remembered by her close friends: Kim Winkle, Lisa Cayse, Charles Richards, Ed Olsen, Janet Lund, Katherine Baker, and Katie Mahler.

She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and treasured memories, and she will be deeply missed by all who have the privilege of knowing her.

A memorial service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at Raliegh Court Presbyterian Church, 1837 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

All are welcome, and a reception will immediately follow the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700