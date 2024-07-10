Ann Tabor Woolwine, 85, of Dublin, passed away peacefully with her only child by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. She was a celebrated and dedicated educator in McDowell County Schools in West Virginia for over 30 years. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Margaret Hill Tabor; and her loving husband of 53 years, Michael Wayne Woolwine.

Survivors include her daughter, Jami Woolwine; and her faithful canine companion, Ella.

In keeping with Ann’s wishes, there will be no services.

Jami would like to thank The Paine and The Groesbeck Families for their unwavering love and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pulaski County Humane Society, PO Box 1046, Dublin, VA 24084.

The Woolwine family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com