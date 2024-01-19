Annie Lou Craig Harris, age 64 of Dublin passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024 at her home in Dublin. Born February 1, 1959 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Craig and Virginia Dunford Craig. She was also preceded in death by her sister Barbara Jean Curl.

She was a past employee of Walmart with 14 years of service.

Annie is survived by her

Husband of 46 years – Martin Timothy Harris – Dublin

Daughters – Sarah (Wes) Taylor – Pulaski, Ashley Harris – Dublin

Grandchildren – Peyton Taylor, Sadie Taylor, Morgan, Riley and Reagan Wright

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Shawn Burchett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Monday evening January 22, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.