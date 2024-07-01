Antoine Flynn, age 54 of Pulaski passed away June 6, 2024. Born in Marbach, Germany he was the son of the late Muriel Carlile Flynn & Maria Luise Flynn.

Antoine was a loving father and grandfather. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his

Wife – Erin Jennell Powell

Children – Rachel Flynn Shanklin (Derek), Raven Miah Snidow, Helena Daisy Antoinette Flynn, Mahogany Nevaeh Jennell Flynn

Stepchildren – Alicia Semones, Destiny Semones, Skyy Semones, Anastazia Semones

Step Grandchildren – Kamiyah Houston, Micah Collins, Ezra Collins, Nevaeh Collins, Novah Collins and Hazel Boyd

Brother – Chris Flynn

Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family

Memorial services will be Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Bobby Ward officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home. Antoine will be laid to rest 10:00 AM – Friday, July 12, 2024 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Antoine’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the funeral home.