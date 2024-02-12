February 12, 2024 AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll Sports Through Games FEB. 11, 2024 RANKING TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 UConn (45) 22-2 1509 1 2 Purdue (16) 22-2 1480 2 3 Houston 21-3 1386 5 4 Marquette 18-5 1273 7 5 Arizona 19-5 1241 8 6 Kansas 19-5 1227 4 7 North Carolina 19-5 1216 3 8 Tennessee 17-6 1033 6 9 Duke 18-5 1025 9 10 Iowa State 18-5 969 14 11 South Carolina 21-3 921 15 12 Baylor 17-6 811 13 13 Auburn 19-5 799 12 14 Illinois 17-6 728 10 15 Alabama 17-7 618 16 16 Dayton 19-4 425 18 17 Creighton 17-7 410 19 18 Saint Mary’s 20-6 296 NR 19 BYU 17-6 294 21 20 Wisconsin 16-8 249 11 21 Virginia 19-5 218 NR 22 Kentucky 16-7 217 17 23 Indiana State 22-3 209 NR 24 Florida Atlantic 19-5 206 20 25 Oklahoma 18-6 178 NR Share this:TwitterFacebookPrint