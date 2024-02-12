AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

NCAA logoThrough Games FEB. 11, 2024
RANKING
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1 UConn (45) 22-2 1509 1
2 Purdue (16) 22-2 1480 2
3 Houston 21-3 1386 5
4 Marquette 18-5 1273 7
5 Arizona 19-5 1241 8
6 Kansas 19-5 1227 4
7 North Carolina 19-5 1216 3
8 Tennessee 17-6 1033 6
9 Duke 18-5 1025 9
10 Iowa State 18-5 969 14
11 South Carolina 21-3 921 15
12 Baylor 17-6 811 13
13 Auburn 19-5 799 12
14 Illinois 17-6 728 10
15 Alabama 17-7 618 16
16 Dayton 19-4 425 18
17 Creighton 17-7 410 19
18 Saint Mary’s 20-6 296 NR
19 BYU 17-6 294 21
20 Wisconsin 16-8 249 11
21 Virginia 19-5 218 NR
22 Kentucky 16-7 217 17
23 Indiana State 22-3 209 NR
24 Florida Atlantic 19-5 206 20
25 Oklahoma 18-6 178 NR