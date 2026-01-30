Apco crews prepare for next round of winter weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Appalachian Power Company (APCo) is closely monitoring another round of arctic weather expected to move into the region this weekend. With bitter temperatures and accumulating snowfall in the forecast, APCo is urging customers to take steps now to stay safe and prepared.

Weather forecasts dry snowfall across much of the APCo three-state service territory, with totals ranging from less than six inches in most of West Virginia to 6–12 inches across most of the company’s Virginia territory. Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph may occur, creating conditions ideal for power outages.

The storm follows closely on the heels of Winter Storm Fern, which disrupted power for nearly 45,000 APCo customers. Even as restoration from Fern was underway, crews were already preparing for the next weather system.

“We know our customers are concerned with these back-to-back storms,” said Jason Baker, vice president of distribution for APCo. “As we wrapped up restoration work from Winter Storm Fern, our teams immediately shifted attention to the next weather event. Our crews are ready for whatever this weekend brings.”

APCo’s Storm Response Team will continue tracking the storm and share updates as conditions develop. Here’s how customers can prepare for the winter weather:

Make a Plan

Assemble or refresh an emergency kit: non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, first-aid kit, medication, blankets and food for a pet, if needed

Charge mobile devices in advance

Check on elderly family members and neighbors and in advance of the storm

Stay Connected