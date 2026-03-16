Apco prepares for thunderstorms and cold front

CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 16, 2026 — Appalachian Power Company (APCo) crews are restoring service where it is safe to do as a severe storm moves through its service territory today, March 16.

Severe storms with frequent wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to impact most of APCo’s West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee territories, with isolated tornadoes possible in APCo’s Roanoke District. Behind this severe weather, a cold front is expected to move through tonight, bringing continued high wind gusts.

These strong winds may damage the electric grid and cause power outages as the storm passes through the region. APCo has activated its storm response plan and is pre-positioning crews and resources across the service area. Should outages occur, restoration times will depend on the extent of system damage and the accessibility of damaged areas to repair crews.

APCo’s Storm Response Team urges customers to review safety information at AppalachianPower.com/Safety and to sign up for Outage Alerts at AppalachianPower.com/Outages. Customers who rely on electrically powered medical equipment should ensure they have an emergency plan in place in case of a prolonged outage.