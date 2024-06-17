Apco: Water levels could increase rapidly

From Appalachian Power Co.

Due to continued high temperatures this week, PJM has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain reliability of the regional electric gird if called upon to do so.

This potential for increased generation is expected throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Appalachian Power is advising recreational users downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers that water levels could increase rapidly during generation.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow us on Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.