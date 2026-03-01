Appalachian Power to host Claytor Lake shoreline open houses for property owners

ROANOKE — Appalachian Power Company’s (APCo) Shoreline Management team will host walk-in Open Houses for property owners adjacent to the Claytor Project boundary to answer questions about the Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) and to assist with shoreline permit applications.

The Open Houses will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning Tuesday, March 3, and continuing on the first and third Tuesday of each month, in the Public Conference Room on the first floor of the Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., Pulaski, Va. Meetings are informal, walk-in only and are held on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

If a property owner plans to construct, expand or modify a dock; add shoreline stabilization or remove vegetation, etc. within the Claytor Project boundary, the appropriate application must be submitted and a permit issued before work begins. APCo staff will be on hand to explain permit requirements, review site information, provide guidance regarding proposed shoreline modifications and assist with applications to help avoid delays. In addition, property owners and prospective purchasers are strongly encouraged to obtain a Status of Property Report prior to any real estate transaction involving shoreline property. APCo staff will guide you on submitting this request as well.

“The Open Houses are an opportunity for property owners to get answers to specific questions they may have regarding the Claytor Project boundary adjacent to their upland property. We look forward to assisting them with their applications, questions regarding the SMP and permitting

requirements,” said Lisa Hammock, sr. real estate agent. “In addition to meeting at the Pulaski County Administration Building, APCo Shoreline Management staff will continue to make appointments to meet property owners on site.”

The Claytor Project includes Claytor Lake, its shoreline and associated hydroelectric facilities, and is managed to balance recreational use, resource protection and long-term operational requirements. The SMP provides guidelines and regulations for shoreline development for Claytor Lake; it also ensures the protection and enhancement of the Claytor Project’s recreational, environmental, cultural and scenic resources and its primary function, which is the production of electricity.

Attendees are encouraged to bring property documentation (deed, tax parcel/parcel ID, recent survey or plat if available), photos or sketches of the site and any prior correspondence with APCo to expedite assistance.

For more information, contact APCo’s Shoreline Management team at claytorhydro@aep.com. Residents may also visit claytorhydro.com for additional contact information, review the SMP, download shoreline applications as well as the Request Status of Property Report.