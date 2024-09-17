Appy League honors Pulaski’s JW Martin

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Appalachian League announced Pulaski River Turtles general manager J.W. Martin as the 2024 Executive of the Year. This award is presented to the executive who has made the most valuable contributions to their club and the league.

Under Martin, the River Turtles welcomed 35,550 fans to Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va., in 2024 – a 26 percent increase over the team’s ‘23 attendance – averaging more than 1,360 per home game. The River Turtles also set new records in concessions revenue and merchandise sales, representing the highest total since the organization’s inaugural season in 2021.

“This honor reflects our entire team, from the front office to our concessions and clubhouse managers, grounds crew and our gameday staff,” Martin said. “No single person is responsible for our organization’s success; it takes everyone to make Calfee Park the exceptional entertainment destination that it is.”

The River Turtles held four in-season special events this year, including a pre-season charity exhibition game and three specialty jersey nights, which set a new River Turtles-era record for charity auction funds raised. One of the season’s highlights was David “The Bullet” Smith’s Human Cannonball performance, which drew the largest Wednesday night crowd since the reformation of the Appalachian League from a rookie-level​​ affiliated league to an MLB-partnered summer collegiate league in 2021.

Martin, who began his career in 2007 at Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway in Fairlawn, Va., has amassed 18 years of experience in sports venue operations. He joined the Pulaski River Turtles in 2020 and has continued to raise the bar in every aspect of the organization.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside such an outstanding group of hardworking people,” Martin said, “and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of them for everything they do for Calfee Park, our organization and our fans.”