Arda Felice York McCready age 89, passed away Monday, November 11, 2024 and is now tending the Heavenly flower gardens.

Felice was born and raised in Saltville, Virginia. She was a graduate of R.B. Worthy High School, attended Emory & Henry College and graduated from the Johnston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. After her career in nursing, she became a full-time mom and an avid gardener of flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George H. “Jack” McCready, Jr.; parents, Ralph See York and Evelyn Campbell York; brothers, John Watson York and David A. York; father and mother-in-law, George H. McCready Sr. and Ruby Richardson McCready.

Felice is survived by her son, H.A. “Andy” McCready and wife, Karen of Pulaski, Va.; nephews, Jason York of Bristol, Va. and Michael Groff of Ellicott City, Md.; niece, Michelle Lancaster of San Jose, Cali.; sisters-in-law, Ronna Blevins York of Bristol, Va., Patricia Groft and husband, Matt of Waynesboro, Penn.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the nurses and staff of Mulberry Creek Nursing Home in Martinsville for their kind and compassionate care.

Graveside services were held Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. with Reverend Bill Schoeneman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Martinsville at SPCA of Martinsville & Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville VA 24112 or online at www.spcamhc.org.

To share memories of Felice McCready, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Felice has been entrusted to Fraziers’ Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.