Area High School Football Playoff Games
Class 1
Region C
(5) George Wythe at (1) Giles
(3) Grayson County at (2) Craig County
Region D
(4) Honaker at (1) Eastside
(3) Rye Cove at (2) Chilhowie
Class 2
Region C
(4) Radford at (1) Glenvar
(3) Floyd County at (2) Gretna
Region D
(4) Graham at (1) Union
(6) Lebanon at (2) Ridgeview
Class 3
Region D
(4) Carroll County at (1) Magna Vista
(3) William Byrd at (2) Lord Botetourt
Class 4
Region D
(4) Sherando at (1) GW Danville
(3) Jefferson Forest at (2) Handley
Class 5
Region C
(5) Hermitage at (1) Patrick Henry
(3) William Fleming at (2) Highland Springs