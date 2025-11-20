Area High School Football Playoff Games

Area High School Playoff Games

Class 1

Region C

(5) George Wythe at (1) Giles

(3) Grayson County at (2) Craig County

 

Region D

(4) Honaker at (1) Eastside

(3) Rye Cove at (2) Chilhowie

 

Class 2

Region C

(4) Radford at (1) Glenvar

(3) Floyd County at (2) Gretna

 

Region D

(4) Graham at (1) Union

(6) Lebanon at (2) Ridgeview

 

Class 3

Region D

(4) Carroll County at (1) Magna Vista

(3) William Byrd at (2) Lord Botetourt

 

Class 4

Region D

(4) Sherando at (1) GW Danville

(3) Jefferson Forest at (2) Handley

 

Class 5

Region C

(5) Hermitage at (1) Patrick Henry

(3) William Fleming at (2) Highland Springs

 