Area high school playoff schedule
These are unofficial.
Class 1 Region C
8- Auburn (5-5) @ 1- Giles (8-2)
5-Geo. Wythe (6-4) @ 4- Narrows ( 5-5)
7- Bath Co. (4-5) @ 2- Craig Co. ( 9-1)
6- Parry McCluer ( 6-4) @ 3- Grayson Co. ( 6-4)
Class 1 Region D
8- Rural Retreat ( 4-6) @ 1- Eastside ( 10-0)
5- Northwood ( 7-3) @ 4- Honaker ( 6-4)
7- Twin Springs ( 6-4) @ 2- Chilhowie (9-1)
6- Holston ( 6-4) @ 3- Rye Cove ( 7-3)
Class 2 – Region C
8- Nelson Co. ( 5-5) @ 1- Glenvar ( 10-0)
5- Appomattox ( 6-4) @ 4- Radford ( 6-4)
7- Dan River ( 5-5) @ 2- Gretna ( 8-2)
6- James River ( 5-5) @ 3- Floyd Co. (7-3)
Class 2 Region D
8- Lee High ( 4-6) @ 1- Union ( 10-0)
5- Gate City ( 7-3) @ 4- Graham ( 7-3)
7- Richlands ( 6-4) @ 2- Ridgeview ( 9-1)
6- Lebanon ( 7-3) @ 3- Va. High ( 8-2)
Class 3 Region D
8-Abingdon @ 1-Magna Vista
5-Northside @ 4-Carroll County
7-Cave Spring @ 2-Lord Botetourt
6-Bassett @ 3-William Byrd