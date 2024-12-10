Arnold Edward Cressell, 72, of Pulaski, VA, died on Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at his home. Born on June 25th,1952, to his parents, Arnold Lee Cressell and Mary Rigney Cressell, who preceded him in death along with a brother, Roger Cressell.

Mr. Cressell honored his community and his country by serving in the United States Army and the National Guard for a combined 23 years. He bravely defended freedom by serving in the Vietnam conflict as well as Operation Desert Storm. Mr. Cresswell also worked for the Town of Pulaski, County of Pulaski, and the New River Resource Authority.

Left to cherish his memory and honor his legacy is a loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Rhonda Barker Cressell.

Arnold and Rhonda together had two sons. Edward Allen Cressell of Pulaski and his two children. Edward Allen Cressell, Jr (AC) and his wife Haley, and Caitlin R. Long and her husband Cody. A younger son, Charles Travis Cressell and his wife Debbie of Hardy, VA. And their children Madelyn and Jacob Cressell. Great grandchildren, Asher and Isla Cressell.

Also surviving Mr. Cressell, is a brother, Donald Cressell of Dublin and his wife Jennena. A host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members also surviving.

The family will meet friends during a visitation in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue on Thursday Morning, December 12, 2024, beginning at 11:00. The funeral service will begin at 12:30, with Reverend Grace Peno officiating.

Full military honors with a committal service will follow at the shelter in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

Serving as pall bearers are Shannon Cressell, Kevin Cressell, Connor Cressell, A.C. Cressell, Jacob Cressell, and Roger Hughes.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com Floral condolences my be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com or by calling 540-980-3021.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel.