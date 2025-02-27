Mr. Arthur L. Meadows 87 of Pulaski, VA passed away February 20, 2025. He was born March 8, 1937 to the late Henry and Helen Meadows and was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Meadows. His celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 8, 2025, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, and Cremation Service, Pulaski (540)980-9100.