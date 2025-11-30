Artists’ holiday open house Dec. 6-7

Stop by the 14th holiday open house hosted by local artists Dec. 6 & 7 (10-5 both days) for an opportunity to assist New River Valley residents in need of hunger relief.

Artists Robert Smith, Jennifer Carpenter, Frank Leonetti and Susan Lockwood are donating original artwork for the free event at the Lockwood home, 408 8th Street, Radford.

For a $10 donation attendees will be entered for a chance to win art created by the four participating artists. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 540-230-5986.

Winning tickets will be drawn at the close of the show. All proceeds generated by the ticket sales will go directly to area food banks and food pantries.

Art featuring the four artists will also be on display during the free event and available for purchase just in time for holiday gift giving while also shopping locally.