As Virginia’s spring fire season concludes, wildfire threat continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – During this year’s spring fire season, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) responded to 411 wildfires that burned 4,558 acres and damaged 14 structures, including three homes. Spring fire season in Virginia runs from Feb. 15 to April 30, typically a timeframe of low humidity, windy conditions and abundant fuels on the ground. This spring, suppression efforts by DOF and the agency’s firefighting partners are credited with saving 83 homes and 93 other structures, with an estimated protected value of more than $21 million. Compared to the 10-year average of 348 wildfires and 6,334 acres burned, Virginia experienced an above-average number of smaller fires that responders were able to keep relatively small for the most part. For comparison, 418 wildfires burned 7,701 acres during the 2025 spring fire season. “DOF, and our partner responders across the state, responded quickly and effectively this fire season to help keep the number of affected acres below average,” said State Forester Terry Lasher. “Although our official spring fire season has ended, the ongoing drought and high winds may keep wildfire risk elevated as we move through May. Virginians are reminded to check the weather forecast – and with local officials – before starting any outdoor fires.” “Escaped debris burns are a leading cause of wildfires around the country, and Virginia is no exception,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. “We can partly attribute this year’s quieter spring fire season to heightened awareness of drought conditions, less outdoor burning for debris removal by landowners, and improved messaging by the U.S. National Weather Service about wildfire risk on dry, windy days.” Know what’s always in season? These sensible burning practices: Check with local officials before burning

Avoid burning if your area is in a drought (Check Virginia’s drought map from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality)

Avoid burning on dry, windy days

Keep your burn pile small

Stay with your fire until it’s completely out (drown, stir, drown again, ensure it’s cool)

Have a rake or shovel and charged water hose on hand

If a fire escapes your control, call 911 immediately

Consider a “green” alternative to burning yard debris: compost your organic yard waste Fall fire season begins Oct. 15. Learn more about wildfire prevention and check daily wildfire conditions on the DOF website.