As weather warms, be motorcycle aware

Virginia State Police Encouraging Motorcycle Safety as Fatalities on Similar Pace

RICHMOND – With motorcycle crash fatalities in 2026 just slightly behind the pace of 2024 and 2025, Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers (on bikes or not) to be more careful on the roads. May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and warmer weather is likely to lead to more motorcycle use. Virginia State Police is also offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth in hopes of making motorcycle interactions as safe as possible

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been 24 motorcycle fatalities so far (as of April 30th) in 2026, with 19 of them coming in March and April. There were 30 fatalities between January 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024, and 32 fatalities between January 1, 2025, and April 30, 2025.

“Riding a motorcycle in favorable weather can be an exceptionally enjoyable experience, provided both riders and motorists remain attentive and prioritize safety at all times,” said Virginia State Police Captain Brian Olha, who is the State Motorcycle Coordinator. “Riders must understand their own capabilities on a motorcycle, and all motorists should remain vigilant and aware of motorcycles sharing the roadway.”

The “Ride 2 Save Lives” self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe and controlled environment.

To register and to find courses, you can visit virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.

Courses are available through October at locations around the Commonwealth.

* https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/crash-data