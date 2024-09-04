Ashton Unique Miller
Ashton Unique Miller, age 15 months of Pulaski passed away August 11, 2024. Born May 23, 2023 in Radford, he was the son of Omarion Qualee Miller & Kylei Marie Blackshear. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Huckstep Miller and grandfather Carl Wayne Miller.
Ashton is survived by his
Parents – Omarion Qualee Miller & Kylei Marie Blackshear
Grandparents – Crystal Marie (Bobby) Boysaw and Brandy Grundahl & Shawn Blackshear,
Great Grandparents – Mark Brown & Angie Conner, Rachel Morris & William Grundahl
God Mother – Angel (Junior) Brown
Host of aunts, uncles and cousins
A Memorial service may be held at a later date and details will be announced on our website.
To sign Ashton’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Home & Crematory ,Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Mary edmonds
September 4, 2024 @ 9:48 pm
this is so sad he was so handsome .god’s got you baby you’re in a better place.thia just breaks my heart.rest my child god bless