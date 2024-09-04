Ashton Unique Miller

Ashton Unique Miller, age 15 months of Pulaski passed away August 11, 2024. Born May 23, 2023 in Radford, he was the son of Omarion Qualee Miller & Kylei Marie Blackshear. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Huckstep Miller and grandfather Carl Wayne Miller.

 

Ashton is survived by his

 

Parents – Omarion Qualee Miller & Kylei Marie Blackshear

 

Grandparents – Crystal Marie (Bobby) Boysaw and Brandy Grundahl & Shawn Blackshear,

 

Great Grandparents – Mark Brown & Angie Conner, Rachel Morris & William Grundahl

 

God Mother – Angel (Junior) Brown

 

Host of aunts, uncles and cousins

 

