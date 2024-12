A charge of simple assault against Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet was dismissed this morning in Montgomery County General District Court.

The charge – a Class 1 misdemeanor – was the result of a complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 12 by a Kiera Schneiderman.

Sweet was charged in connection to an alleged incident that occurred Sept. 21, 2024.

Sweet has maintained his innocence since the beginning.

