January 19, 1935 to June 2, 2024

Audrey Faulkner Boyd Knepper, 89, of Dublin, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Ms. Audrey retired from food service with Radford University and then went on to work for over 17 years for Radford City Schools Food Service. She was very proud of the fact that she was Radford City School’s first food service director.

After retiring from Radford University and Radford City Schools, she became an aftercare coordinator for Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. She was a member of Unity Christian Church, formerly known as Radford Christian Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, James Aaron and Janie Kirk Faulkner; her husbands, Clarence Leroy Knepper and Clayton Boyd; her son, Robert Lee Boyd; her sisters, Jean Faulkner, Martha Stallings and Louise Yarborough; and her special friend, Carol Bowling.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky Boyd Wensel (Lee); grandchildren, Lauren Scaletta (Daniel), Seth Wensel, Perry Martin (Christina), and David Martin; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Aubrey, Jack, Dabney, Delia and Finn; sister, Hazel Boothe; brother and sister-in-law, James Thomas “Tommy” Faulkner (Donna); and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Wendy Wilson and Rev. Gina Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Unity Christian Church, 400 Tyler Avenue, Radford, VA, 24141.

The Knepper family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com