Autumn Nicole “Nikki” Koert Draper
Autumn Nicole “Nikki” Koert Draper, age 38 of Pearisburg passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. Born October 4, 1985 in Radford ,she was the daughter of Michael Edwin Koert & Katherine Francine Robertson. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, John Jerry Robertson and Aunt, Angela Lee Jarrells.
Nikki loved life and meant so much to so many people, she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her
Mother – Katherine Francine Roberton – Pearisburg
Father – Michael Edwin (Teresa) Koert – Draper
Children – Richard Vivian “Trey” Landreth, III – Draper, Katelyn Danielle Draper – Dublin, Amelia Nicole Koert – Pulaski
Stepdaughter – Desiri Lea Draper
Brother – Michael Brandon Koert & Sierra Saunders – Pulaski
Sister – Katherine Mikaela Koert-Pearisburg
Maternal Grandmother– Nancy Elizabeth Robertson-Dublin
Nieces and Nephews – Kathrynne Clover Koert, Hazel Koert, Nataliegh Hatmaker, Jordyn Koert and Madison Koert
Uncles – John Jerry Robertson, Jr., Leslie Robertson
Aunt – Emily Stone
Cousin – Roger Robertson – Pearisburg
Husband – Terry Lee Draper
Many other extended family members and friends
Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Radford Chapel (Pendleton Street, Radford.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Tuesday at the church.
To sign Autumn’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.