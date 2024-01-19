Menu

Autumn Nicole “Nikki” Koert Draper

Autumn Nicole “Nikki” Koert Draper, age 38 of Pearisburg passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. Born October 4, 1985 in Radford ,she was the daughter of Michael Edwin Koert & Katherine Francine Robertson. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, John Jerry Robertson and Aunt, Angela Lee Jarrells.

Nikki loved life and meant so much to so many people, she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her

Mother – Katherine Francine Roberton – Pearisburg

Father – Michael Edwin (Teresa) Koert – Draper

Children – Richard Vivian “Trey” Landreth, III – Draper, Katelyn Danielle Draper – Dublin, Amelia Nicole Koert – Pulaski

Stepdaughter – Desiri Lea Draper

Brother – Michael Brandon Koert & Sierra Saunders – Pulaski

Sister – Katherine Mikaela Koert-Pearisburg

Maternal Grandmother– Nancy Elizabeth Robertson-Dublin

Nieces and Nephews – Kathrynne Clover Koert, Hazel Koert, Nataliegh Hatmaker, Jordyn Koert and Madison Koert

Uncles – John Jerry Robertson, Jr., Leslie Robertson

Aunt – Emily Stone

Cousin – Roger Robertson – Pearisburg

Husband – Terry Lee Draper

Many other extended family members and friends

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Radford Chapel (Pendleton Street, Radford.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Tuesday at the church.

To sign Autumn’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

