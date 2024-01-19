Autumn Nicole “Nikki” Koert Draper, age 38 of Pearisburg passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. Born October 4, 1985 in Radford ,she was the daughter of Michael Edwin Koert & Katherine Francine Robertson. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, John Jerry Robertson and Aunt, Angela Lee Jarrells.

Nikki loved life and meant so much to so many people, she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her

Mother – Katherine Francine Roberton – Pearisburg

Father – Michael Edwin (Teresa) Koert – Draper

Children – Richard Vivian “Trey” Landreth, III – Draper, Katelyn Danielle Draper – Dublin, Amelia Nicole Koert – Pulaski

Stepdaughter – Desiri Lea Draper

Brother – Michael Brandon Koert & Sierra Saunders – Pulaski

Sister – Katherine Mikaela Koert-Pearisburg

Maternal Grandmother – Nancy Elizabeth Robertson-Dublin

Nieces and Nephews – Kathrynne Clover Koert, Hazel Koert, Nataliegh Hatmaker, Jordyn Koert and Madison Koert

Uncles – John Jerry Robertson, Jr., Leslie Robertson

Aunt – Emily Stone

Cousin – Roger Robertson – Pearisburg

Husband – Terry Lee Draper

Many other extended family members and friends

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Radford Chapel (Pendleton Street, Radford.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service time Tuesday at the church.

To sign Autumn’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.