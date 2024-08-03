Badcock Furniture closing in Pulaski, Fairlawn

Badcock Home Furniture & More is closing both its Pulaski and Fairlawn locations as part of a company-wide shutdown.

The closings are due to the bankruptcy filing recently of Badcock’s parent company Conn’s.

News broke early this week on Badcock’s Facebook page that the company is closing all 380 of its stores. Stores are located in Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Badcock, which has been in business for some 120 years, made the announcement along with promotion of a sale of remaining merchandise at up to 50 percent off regular prices while supplies last.

Merchandise includes bedding, furniture, appliances, electronics and more.

Parent company Conn’s is a 134-year-old company selling furniture and electronics primarily in the southern U.S.

Conn’s purchased W.S. Badcock last year and the purchase pushed Conn’s total number of stores to over 500.

According to reports, Conn’s bankruptcy filing says it will close all Badcock stores and about half of Conn’s original 170 stores.

According to a Conn’s spokesperson, the company will continue to have ongoing discussions with potential buyers to sell all or parts of its business and preserve jobs as it goes through the Chapter 11 process.