BAE Systems invests in local Virginia and Tennessee communities

RADFORD, Va. — BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. (OSI) continued to invest in community organizations in 2024. BAE Systems is the operating contractor of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia and the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee.

“Supporting local organizations is core to our team culture,” said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. “We take great pride in identifying meaningful ways for us to connect with our community. Our community investments and volunteer support happen at all levels of our organization, whether it’s working with military organizations, providing food donations, advancing educational opportunities, or helping with community-focused projects.”

Throughout the year, the company supported several key organizations in the community, including:

Mountain Valor supports the veteran community by providing tools, connections, and resources. This year, BAE Systems contributed to the first-ever Mountain Valor Fest event, which featured over 40 different resources for veterans and their families, and a memorial service in honor of 9/11 and the country’s promise to never forget.

NETVETS is a veteran-owned and operated organization whose mission centers on assisting Northeast Tennessee Veterans and their families in obtaining and utilizing the benefits they have earned through their military service. The company's donations went directly to their Veteran Identification and Communication program, which aims to identify all the individuals who could benefit from their programs throughout our community.

Second Harvest, Vittles for Vets, and Feeding Southwest Virginia do incredible work for those facing food scarcity, with several programs specifically serving local veterans. This year, BAE Systems worked with these organizations to support veterans and their families in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia regions.

Healing Hands Dental Day is an event held in Bristol, Tennessee where veterans can receive free dental care, including x-rays, fillings, and extractions.

In support of education, the OSI team contributed to local community and state colleges and their efforts to serve people in their educational journeys including:

Radford University Summer Bridge : a Women in STEM program that hosts a week-long residential experience for high school students interested in science, technology, and mathematics fields of study.

New River Community College Education Foundation and its expanding Instrumentation and Control Automation program.

Northeast State Community College Foundation to support the Kingsport Village and Workforce Solutions scholarships for students.

Mountain Empire Community College Foundation programs designed to offer scholarships, faculty and staff development and recognition, cultural programs and events, campus improvements, educational programs, and other project funding.

BAE Systems is also proudly participating in the Fox Den Playground at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium to commemorate the life and service of Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox, who became a sniper and Sniper Instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School following his first duty station.

In honor of the sacrifices men and women in uniform have made for the country, BAE Systems increased its contributions to two organizations—The Veteran Mountain Home National Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia—to obtain and lay wreaths in honor of veterans.

BAE Systems OSI has been the operating contractor of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant since 2012. Last year, the company was awarded the contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant for the next 10 years.