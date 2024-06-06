Barbara Ann Kalski, 90, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2024.

She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, contractor, John F. Hall (Papa) and Mary Jane Black (Mama), parents Robert R. Hall (Daddy Bob) and Gladys Madeline Hall (Red) of Robinson Tract Road, Pulaski, VA. Her brothers: Son, William Foy, Herman, Oakie, Douglas, Jack, Jimmy, Freddie Joe and Eddie Hall, sisters: Dorothy, Peggy, Mary Jane, Margaret and Nancy. She was also proceeded in death by her husband James A. Kalski, MGySgt, USMC (ret), son, James A. Kalski Jr., and son-in-law S. David Reece.

She leaves behind 3 sister-in-laws, June, Patsy and Donna Hall, her daughter Gladys M. Reece and son’s Michael W. Hall (Marian), William R. Kalski (Debbie) and Robert D. Kalski (Michelle) and sister-in-law Kim Kalski; grandchildren: James (Melinda), Barbie (Ryan), Eric (Shannon), Kyle, Zack, Dalton, Madison and Lauren; great-grand children: Ella Rose, Millie and Adelyn; along with many cousins, special niece Margie Hurst, other nieces and nephews; and her dearest friend Peggy Clarke.

She was a devoted daughter, wife, loving mother and care giver to many people throughout her life. She worked hard, but also knew how to have a good time. She enjoyed good buffets, going to the casinos to play slots, she loved getting and making good deals, but most of all she loved having yard sales. She enjoyed talking with all of her friends and customers as much as she did making a few extra dollars.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her!

Please join us for a celebration of life on June 15, 2024 at 12:00 at the Laurel Hill gravesite, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA. Reception to follow at her daughter’s home.