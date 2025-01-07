Barbara Jane Johnston Newton, age 85, of Pulaski passed away on Thursday afternoon in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on December 29, 1938, to John and Carrie Johnston who preceded her in death as well as her loving husband, Jesse Junior Newton (Fig). She was also preceded in death by a son, Anthony Wade Newton and her four sisters and brothers.

Barbara was a member of New Hope Church for over twenty-five years. She was truly the perfect host to everyone that visited her home. She loved serving guests by cooking for them and offering entertainment. She loved her cookbooks and shopping, especially for groceries. Barbara was also a published poet who enjoyed her quiet times to write.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sandra Denise Newton, of Pulaski. Also left to cherish her memories are her grandchildren, Brandi Cross (Gordon) and Gloria Beth Hale. Great grandchildren are Makenzie, Zaiden, Makennah, Huxley, Kai and Harper Faith Hale.

A host of special nieces and nephews and other extended family members also surviving with Fat Lucy her cat and Bailey, her affection dog.

Funeral service was held Dec. 31, 2024 at the chapel of Norris Funeral Services located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski with Pastor Randy Lawrence officiating.

Interment followed at the Appalachian Conference Cemetery located in Dublin, Virginia.

